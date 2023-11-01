 Doogee S61 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Doogee S61 Pro

Doogee S61 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 48 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G35 Processor , 5180 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S61 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S61 Pro now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
DoogeeS61Pro_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
DoogeeS61Pro_FrontCamera_16MP
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
MediaTek Helio G35
48 MP + 20 MP
16 MP
5180 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
Doogee S61 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Doogee S61 Pro in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Doogee S61 Pro base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Doogee S61 Pro in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Doogee S61 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Doogee S61 Pro

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black
Doogee S61 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 5180 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 20 MP
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5180 mAh
  • Up to 24 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, Quad LED Flash
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 fps 1280x720 fps 720x480 fps 352x288 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 266 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 14.6 mm
  • 81.4 mm
  • Black
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68, IP69K
  • 167.4 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • 68.18 %
  • 18:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 268 ppi
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Doogee
  • January 12, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
