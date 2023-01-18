 Doogee S95 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Doogee S95 Pro

    Doogee S95 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 48,800 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5150 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S95 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S95 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹48,800
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    16 MP
    5150 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹48,800
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    5150 mAh
    Doogee S95 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 5150 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo
    • Yes
    • 5150 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 168 mm
    • Mineral Black
    • 79.3 mm
    • 13.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 285 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 240 minutes in a depth of 3 meter), IP68, IP69K
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 383 ppi
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 76.88 %
    General
    • Doogee
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • S95 Pro
    • November 15, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    Performance
    • PowerVR GM9446
    • MediaTek Helio P90
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Doogee S95 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S95 Pro in India?

    Doogee S95 Pro price in India at 36,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P90; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5150 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S95 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Doogee S95 Pro?

    What is the Doogee S95 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Doogee S95 Pro Waterproof?

    Doogee S95 Pro