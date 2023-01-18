 El Y50 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder El Mobile EL Y50

    EL Y50

    EL Y50 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on EL Y50 from HT Tech. Buy EL Y50 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33366/heroimage/132289-v1-el-y50-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33366/images/Design/132289-v1-el-y50-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33366/images/Design/132289-v1-el-y50-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33366/images/Design/132289-v1-el-y50-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33366/images/Design/132289-v1-el-y50-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP + 2 MP
    2100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    El Y50 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2100 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2100 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Red
    • 10.9 mm
    • 180 grams
    • 143 mm
    • 71.4 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.34 %
    General
    • EL
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Y50
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 11, 2019 (Official)
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    El Y50 FAQs

    What is the price of the El Y50 in India?

    El Y50 price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832E; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in El Y50?

    How many colors are available in El Y50?

    How long does the El Y50 last?

    What is the El Y50 Battery Capacity?

    Is El Y50 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    El Y50