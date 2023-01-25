 El D68 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder El Mobile EL D68

    EL D68

    EL D68 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on EL D68 from HT Tech. Buy EL D68 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35767/heroimage/143068-v1-el-d68-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35767/images/Design/143068-v1-el-d68-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35767/images/Design/143068-v1-el-d68-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    El D68 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 73.8 mm
    • Black
    • 9.7 mm
    • 155.5 mm
    Display
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 600 x 1280 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 80 %
    General
    • EL
    • D68
    • March 2, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    El D68 FAQs

    What is the price of the El D68 in India?

    El D68 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in El D68?

    How many colors are available in El D68?

    What is the El D68 Battery Capacity?

    Is El D68 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    El D68