Icon
Home Gaming News 10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year

10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year

10 best games of 2023: It’s been a terrific year for video games. Developers hit their stride on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S consoles, unleashing massive adventures big enough to satisfy gamers for weeks.

By:AP
| Updated on: Dec 10 2023, 06:37 IST
Icon
Asus, HP to Lenovo, Amazon rolls out great deals on gaming laptops; check them now
Zelda
1/5 MSI GF63 gaming laptop: This is a  gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available at a discounted price of 64990, marked down from its original price of Rs.98990. This represents a substantial 34 percent discount. Additionally, if you use an SBI Credit Card for the transaction and make a minimum purchase of Rs.50000, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 1500 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.13250 off the purchase price.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, is currently available at a remarkable 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.95990. The original price of this laptop is Rs.181999. Moreover, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using an SBI Credit Card EMI for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.11,250 off the purchase price. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021): This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop is currently available at a 32% discount, with a price tag of Rs.50990, down from its original price of Rs.74990. Gamers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which provides discounts of up to Rs.11250 when trading in an old laptop. Furthermore, for customers using J and K Bank Debit Cards for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000, there's an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.500 available.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: This gaming laptop is  powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high-refresh-rate of 144Hz and features 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Currently, this gaming laptop is available at a 31 percent  discount, priced at Rs.59990, down from its original price of Rs.87152. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs.1500 discount when using an SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a compelling gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for responsive performance. This gaming laptop is currently available at a significant 35 percent discount  priced at Rs.55990, down from its original price of Rs.85890. In addition to this discount, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using SBI Credit Card EMI for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250. (Amazon)
Zelda
icon View all Images
The Switch is at the end of its lifespan, but Nintendo debuted two spectacular games on its way out. (Zelda)

10 best games of 2023: It's been a terrific year for video games. Developers hit their stride on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S consoles, unleashing massive adventures big enough to satisfy gamers for weeks. The Switch is at the end of its lifespan, but Nintendo debuted two spectacular games on its way out. And indie studios held up their end, delivering distinctive takes on classic genres.

Here are the 10 best games of 2023, as chosen by Associated Press writer Lou Kesten.

1. Baldur's Gate III

Role-playing games were particularly ambitious this year, and none was more rewarding than this epic from Belgium's Larian Studios. The main plot — you have a deadly parasite in your brain, and you need to get it out — is compelling enough, but your trek through the Forgotten Realms introduces a lively cast of characters and a cornucopia of fascinating side missions. It's as close to the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game as you can get digitally, and it's a blast.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nearly 40 years in, Nintendo keeps finding new ways to present the heroic Link and his eternal battle against evil. His most powerful new skill this time is Ultrahand, which allows him to build a seemingly endless variety of outlandish vehicles to traverse the sprawling land of Hyrule. Add in the usual assortment of devilish dungeons and brain-busting puzzles, and you can spend 100-some hours just goofing around before tackling its emotionally moving climax.

3. Cocoon

Feel like you're carrying the weight of the world? That's literally the burden of the beetle at the center of this masterpiece from Annapurna Interactive. Thing is, each of those spheres gives you a special power (which I won't spoil), and you can jump inside each world and explore. By the time you're moving worlds within worlds, your mind's fully blown. Designer Jeppe Carlsen is known for the bleak cult classics Inside and Limbo, and while he's in a more forgiving mood here, Cocoon is just as thought-provoking.

4. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The 2020 release of Cyberpunk was, frankly, a mess, but Poland's CD Projekt Red has devoted an extraordinary amount of effort to turning it into the game fans had hoped for. This year's expansion makes it all worthwhile. It begins as an “Escape from New York” riff — the president's plane crashes in an urban hellhole — and evolves into a brutal take on technology, global politics and corporate voracity. Yes, Keanu Reeves is back — and you get to hang out with Idris Elba too!

5. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo's most iconic character returns to the 2D, side-scrolling, running-and-jumping antics that made him famous. Mario has some new powers: He can drill through the ground, trap enemies in bubbles and even turn into an elephant. But the real highlight of each level is the Wonder Flower, which can transform the whole environment in an entirely different challenge. SMBW feels like the designers took every wacky idea they've had over the decades and stuffed them all into one game, and it's hilarious.

6. Chants of Sennaar

This puzzler from French indie Rundisc is built around a distinctive mechanic: translating foreign languages. Your mission is to explore an edifice inspired by the Tower of Babel, but you're not going anywhere until you can make sense of the enigmatic signs and cryptic speech of each level's inhabitants. It's almost relaxing, but I felt thrilled every time I managed to crack a new code. And the overarching goal — trying to find common ground with people you don't understand — is inspiring.

7. Sea of Stars

The 1990s are regarded as the golden age of role-playing games, and the folks at Canada's Sabotage Studio are obviously fans. Their latest throwback is the tale of two young warriors who can harness the powers of the moon and sun as they fight monsters summoned by a wicked alchemist. The graphics and gameplay evoke 16-bit classics like Chrono Trigger and Xenogears, the characters are thoroughly charming, and the story takes some surprising twists. While it works as homage, SoS has enough original ideas to make an old formula fresh.

8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be limping, but Sony and Insomniac Games apparently didn't get the memo. Their latest comic-book romp soars, with two Spideys — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — web-slinging their way between the skyscrapers of Manhattan and beyond. It's beautifully paced, alternating low-key personal episodes with high-octane brawls against flamboyant supervillains. It's the ideal antidote to superhero fatigue.

9. Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Afia, the swashbuckler at the center of this pirate caper from Germany's Mimimi Games, has a problem: She's dead, with a big old sword sticking right through her torso. But she's not about to let that stop her from reassembling the crew of the ghost ship Red Marley and wreaking havoc on the high seas. Each of the sailors has a mystical power — Afia can teleport, for example, while the ship's carpenter can drag people to hell. The result is an addictive series of tactical challenges with a bracing dose of black comedy.

10. Starfield

Bethesda Softworks tries to cram decades of science fiction — from “2001: A Space Odyssey” to “Blade Runner” to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — into its newest RPG. It doesn't always work: You can't build an entire galaxy without some stops being a little dull. But Starfield's sheer ambition is arresting, and there's enough of Bethesda's well-honed storytelling finesse to make the journey worthwhile. Given the studio's history with The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, here's hoping it becomes the foundation (another classic SF reference!) of another successful franchise.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 06:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon