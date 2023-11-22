Icon
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more

Check out the 5 most interesting facts about GTA 6, including the use of AI NPCs, gameplay elements adopted from Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 17:48 IST
GTA 5
GTA 5
GTA 6’s trailer is set to arrive in December, and it is generating a lot of hype among gamers. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 has become one of the most anticipated games of all time. Rockstar Games' previous entries such as GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, and most recently GTA 5 have raised the bar of open-world games, bringing a sprawling city to life in which gamers can spend hours. It has resulted in GTA 5 becoming the second best-selling video game of all time and has raised the expectations from the next entry into the series, GTA 6. If Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, is anything to go by, GTA 6 could very well be the best game ever released.

Although only the release of the trailer has officially been confirmed by Rockstar, leaks have given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6. Check out the 5 most interesting facts about GTA 6, including the use of AI NPCs, gameplay elements adopted from Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

5 interesting facts about GTA 6

1. Dual protagonists

For the first time ever, GTA 6 could feature not one but two playable characters. The leaks showed two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series.

2. Elements borrowed from RDR2

GTA 6 is rumoured to feature some truly next-generation mechanics that haven't been seen in a video game before, and it might also borrow some features from Red Dead Redemption 2. Both protagonists are rumoured to carry loot bags which allows them to store consumables and cash, similar to Arthur Morgan's satchel in RDR2. Another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that could make its way to GTA 6 might be a witness and police recognition system. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature fences, but instead of fencing horses and carriages, players might be able to fence vehicles as well art.

3. Watch Dogs-like hacking

GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs, Ubisoft's own open-world take on the Grand Theft Auto series. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia carries devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles.

4. AI NPCs

In an interview with Inverse, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized that the inclusion of AI in gaming could result in the interaction with NPCs becoming “really interesting and fun”. As per the reports, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI being involved. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, NPCs might actually converse and have their daily routines instead of being static.

5. Map DLCs

GTA 6 is expected to be set in Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami. However, unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs. Therefore, it is possible that we could see maps from other GTA games added to GTA 6, such as Los Santos, and Liberty City.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 17:48 IST
