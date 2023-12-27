Icon
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list

Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list

Epic Games Holiday Sale: Epic Games Store is giving away a total of 17 games for free this holiday season, including titles like Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, Fallout 3: GOTY Edition, and most recently, Human Resource Machine. Check the full list.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 13:01 IST
Human Resource Machine
Human Resource Machine can be grabbed for free right now during the Epic Games Holiday Sale. (Epic Games Store)

Epic Games Holiday Sale: The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is going strong with massive discounts on games like Alan Wake II, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In addition to the discounts, the Epic Games Store is also giving away a new free game every day! The platform gave away some big games for free last year including Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and Horizon Chase Turbo. So far this year, it has given away some amazing titles such as Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, Fallout 3: GOTY Edition, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. This holiday season, the store is giving away a total of 17 games absolutely free to spread joy and cheer. The giveaway began on December 13, with the first free game being Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.

Players should note that the giveaway period is limited and you need to add the game to your library on the given day. After that, it is yours to keep forever. "When you claim a free game, it's yours to keep - even after the game is no longer available to new customers for free," Epic Store says.

Current free game on Epic Games Store – Human Resource Machine

Human Resource Machine is a puzzle video game developed by Tomorrow Corporation. The official description of the game states, “Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game for nerds. In each level, your boss gives you a job. Automate it by programming your little office worker. If you succeed, you'll be promoted up to the next level for another year of work in the vast office building.”

Usually, the game costs Rs. 446 in India to purchase, but it is available now absolutely free for the current 24 hours. You will be able to add it to your library for free till 9:30 PM IST / 11am ET / 4 pm GMT on the Epic Store. After that, another free mystery game will be revealed.

It is just one of the games given away for free by the Epic Games Store. The list of games given away includes:

December 13 – Destiny 2: Legacy Collection

December 20 – DNF Duel

December 21 – Melvor Idle

December 22 – Art of Rally

December 23 – Fallout 3: GOTY Edition

December 24 – Ghostwire: Tokyo

December 25 – The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

December 26 – Human Resource Machine

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 13:01 IST
keep up with tech

