Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!

Hey gamers! We have got some news about the games leaving Xbox Game Pass in the last weeks of September 2023. Microsoft just dropped the list of games that will say goodbye, and we're here to give you the scoop.

Popular titles like Moonscars, Prodeus, and the action-packed Outriders by Square Enix are on the way out, as reported by PureXbox. But don't fret just yet because we have got some good news too.

You have got a chance to grab these games at a discounted price for a limited time. Yep, you heard it right! Microsoft is offering a 20 percent discount on these games before they disappear from the Xbox Game Pass library. And Outriders is currently available at a whopping 60 percent off, so if you have had your eye on it, now's the time to strike.

Exciting Times Ahead

While it's always a bit sad to see games leaving, keep your spirits high as several highly-anticipated day-one releases will be making their way to Game Pass this month. And if you're thinking ahead, October 2023 looks pretty promising for Xbox Game Pass too.

For those of you who might be new to this, Xbox Game Pass is like a treasure chest of games that you can access by paying a monthly fee. There are over 400 fantastic games from all the Xbox consoles to choose from, including classics like Gears of War and Halo, GTA V, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Forza Horizon 5. Additionally, you will get all the latest games from Xbox Game Studios right on the day they are released.

Gaming on the Go

If you are all about gaming on the go, Xbox Cloud Gaming has got you covered, and if you are a PC gamer, there's a separate subscription called PC Game Pass. But here's the real deal: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets you all three services, Gold membership, and access to EA Play games.

One more thing to note: Starting September 2023, with the end of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core is the new way to go for online access on your Xbox consoles, and it even includes a selection of Game Pass titles.

Stay Updated

Keep your eyes peeled because Xbox Game Pass keeps updating its games regularly, adding new ones, and saying goodbye to some oldies. So, check back often to see what's fresh in the world of Xbox gaming.