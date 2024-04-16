Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Free Fire is one of the most played Battle Royale games due to its amazing gaming themes, graphics, choices of weapons, characters, and more. The game has been gaining much popularity due to its announcements of several recent events. Now, the game has announced a new exciting event called the Free Fire Scar Ring which will provide gamers with exciting rewards. If you want new gaming accessories, such as gun skin, outfits, tokens, and more, then know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Free Fire Scar Ring event



The Free Fire Scar Ring event was announced on April 13, 2024, and it will stay live on the game for two weeks. The main highlight of the event is the three stylish gun skins: Scar – Glistening Daystar, Scar – The Beast, and Scar – Paradise. Additionally, players can also win tokens which they can exchange to grab other rewards such as Room Card, Magic Cube Fragment, AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate, and much more. However, to get their hands on the gun skins and tokens, players will have to spin for which they will have to spend 20 diamonds. But if you spin 11 times then you will have to pay 200 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16

TFF9VNU6UD9J

22NSM7UGSZM7

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

MM5ODFFDCEEW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

