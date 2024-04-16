 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Know about the Free Fire Scar Ring event and grab the exciting gun skins.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 07:42 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 16. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 16. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Free Fire is one of the most played Battle Royale games due to its amazing gaming themes, graphics, choices of weapons, characters, and more. The game has been gaining much popularity due to its announcements of several recent events. Now, the game has announced a new exciting event called the Free Fire Scar Ring which will provide gamers with exciting rewards. If you want new gaming accessories, such as gun skin, outfits, tokens, and more, then know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Free Fire Scar Ring event


The Free Fire Scar Ring event was announced on April 13, 2024, and it will stay live on the game for two weeks. The main highlight of the event is the three stylish gun skins: Scar – Glistening Daystar, Scar – The Beast, and Scar – Paradise. Additionally, players can also win tokens which they can exchange to grab other rewards such as Room Card, Magic Cube Fragment, AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate, and much more. However, to get their hands on the gun skins and tokens, players will have to spin for which they will have to spend 20 diamonds. But if you spin 11 times then you will have to pay 200 diamonds.  

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16

TFF9VNU6UD9J

22NSM7UGSZM7

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

MM5ODFFDCEEW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 14

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 13

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 07:42 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for april 15: exciting weapon skins up for grabs! gta 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- i am the law free demo on steam: check full details garena free fire max redeem codes for april 14: grab exclusive in-game rewards now! gta 5: fastest car and bike to speed through los santos hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe garena free fire redeem codes for april 14: unlock exclusive goodies today, like weapons, character skins, and more remember farmville? here’s why it finally got shut after 11 years garena free fire redeem codes for april 7: free fire magic cube mayhem event coming soon gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more garena free fire max redeem codes for april 10: grab m1887 skins, festival tokens and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details
GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets