Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge

GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge

GTA 6 leak: The teen hacker who leaked footage of Rockstar Games Inc.’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI installment was placed in a secure hospital.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 06:53 IST
Icon
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Arion Kurtaj, 18, and a 17-year-old male, who can’t be identified, were convicted of being part of the notorious hacking group Lapsus$. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leak: The teen hacker who leaked footage of Rockstar Games Inc.'s upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI installment and hacked into technology firm Nvidia Corp. was placed in a secure hospital by a British judge. Arion Kurtaj, 18, and a 17-year-old male, who can't be identified, were convicted of being part of the notorious hacking group Lapsus$. They were found guilty of serious computer misuse, blackmail and fraud against BT Group Plc.'s EE network and Nvidia in August after a seven-week criminal trial. Kurtaj was also found to have hacked into Uber Technologies Inc., fintech firm Revolut Ltd., and Rockstar Games. 

Judge Patricia Lees ruled Kurtaj should be placed in a secure hospital until a mental health tribunal decides he can leave in the future. Lees found Kurtaj was still fixated with hacking and likely to offend again. Kurtaj was previously found unfit to stand a traditional trial because of his complex autistic-spectrum disorder.

Kurtaj remained “a high risk of serious harm to the public through skill in gaining unfettered access to computers,” Lees said at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday. She said there was also a risk of online hackers enticing him into further crimes.

The 17-year-old accomplice was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order with an 18 month supervision requirement. His sentence took into account crimes he pleaded guilty to at a separate youth court including stalking and harassment.

Lapsus$ are an international bunch of loosely connected online extortionists. The group has confounded cybersecurity experts since it first appeared on a rampage of high-profile attacks between 2021 and 2022, causing millions of dollars of damages for its targets. They appeared to hack for notoriety, financial gains and laughs.

The two teens hacked into Nvidia and stole as much as one terabyte of data from the tech firm in order to demand a ransom payment. They were also accused of taking part in a wide-scale SIM swap fraud that drained EE customers' personal bank and cryptocurrency accounts.

Kurtaj — together with other unknown members of Lapsus$ — was found to have been responsible for stealing commercially sensitive code and video of the latest installment of the Grand Theft Auto series while he was on bail for the previous hacks. 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 06:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
PlayStation 5
PS5 success! Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units on "strong momentum" in 2023
Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon