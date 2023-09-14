Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is just around the corner; Know when, where to watch Minecraft Live

Every year, Mojang Studios hosts its Minecraft Live event where it reveals information about the next major update, introduces new features, shares news around the community and creators, and more. But the highlight of the event is always the mob vote. For the unaware, mob vote is an annual event by the developers where players can vote for one of three new mobs, and the winner gets added to the game with the major update. This year's event has finally been confirmed and you can soon vote for your favorite mob. With so much power in your hands, you need to know all the details around Minecraft Live 2023, including when and where to watch it online.

Announcing the event, Minecraft posted in its blog post, “If you've never watched our epic, once-a-year livestream before, then you are in for a treat. Not only do we spend an hour talking about Minecraft (our favorite topic), but we dive into news from Minecraft and Minecraft: Legends; share snippets of what you can expect in the future, and reveal the winner of the hotly anticipated mob vote”.

Minecraft Live 2023

The Minecraft mob vote 2023 is going to be very different than the ones in the past. And you need to know what's new to stay on top of your game. So, in the past, players were asked to make their choice on which mob they wanted to see during the Minecraft Live event itself, and the polls were open only during that period. But this year is going to be a lot different. This year, players will get 48 hours to decide which mob they would like to see added to the game. The extended time also helps players in different time zones to participate and make their own voices heard.

But not all has changed. Just like last year, you'll be able to cast your vote within Minecraft. You can join the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to submit your vote, meet the Tinies, play mini-games, and even indulge in some mob parkour. You can also vote right here on Minecraft.net, or via the Minecraft Launcher.

The mobs for this year have not been announced yet. But very soon, they will and once they are, we will tell you more about them.

Last year, the Sniffer mob was added to the game. Sniffer is an extinct overworld mob. It can be brought to the world using rare eggs. The eggs hatch into baby sniffers which then grow into full-fledged adults. The specialty of the sniffer mob is that it searches for hidden seeds by sniffing the ground. Sniffer's arrival to the game can also trigger the inclusion of unique and rare plants whose seeds would be discoverable only with the sniffer mob.

Minecraft Live 2023: Date and time

Minecraft Live will be held on October 16 at 10:30 PM IST with the community preshow beginning 25 minutes earlier at 10:05 PM IST! You can check out the broadcast at Minecraft.net/live or on Minecraft's YouTube channel.

The voting for the new mob will open at 10:30 PM IST on Friday, October 13, and closes at 10:45 PM IST on Sunday, October 15.