Icon
Home Gaming News Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order

Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on Thursday launched a modified version of an advanced gaming chip designed to comply with U.S. export controls targeting China.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Dec 30 2023, 12:43 IST
Icon
Nvidia gaming chip
U.S. chipmaker Nvidia launches modified gaming chip to comply with U.S. export controls targeting China. (REUTERS)
Nvidia gaming chip
U.S. chipmaker Nvidia launches modified gaming chip to comply with U.S. export controls targeting China. (REUTERS)

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on Thursday launched a modified version of an advanced gaming chip designed to comply with U.S. export controls targeting China.

The chip, which the company says offers a "quantum leap in performance, efficiency and artificial intelligence-driven graphics", will be available to Chinese customers starting in January, a Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters.

"The GeForce RTX 4090 D has been designed to fully comply with U.S. government export controls. While developing this product, we extensively engaged with the U.S. government," the spokesperson said.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The GeForce RTX 4090 D marks the first China-focused chip Nvidia has officially launched since export rules unveiled by the Biden Administration in October meant two modified articial intelligence (AI) chips Nvidia had created for the Chinese market to comply with previous export rules, the A800 and H800, were blocked for sale, as well as a top-of-the-line gaming chip, the RTX 4090.

Chip industry newsletter SemiAnalysis said in early November that Nvidia, in response to the October export rules, could announce three new AI chips aimed at the Chinese market as soon as November 16.

However, Reuters reported late last month that Nvidia told customers in China it was delaying the launch of one of these chips until the first quarter of next year. The remaining two have not yet appeared on Nvidia's China website.

Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market, and analysts have said the U.S. curbs are likely to create opportunities for domestic firms such as Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) to make inroads.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo, in an interview with Reuters on December 11, said that Nvidia can sell AI chips to China, just not those with the highest processing power.

Compared to the banned RTX 4090, the China-focused RTX 4090 D is "5% slower in gaming and creating", according to the Nvidia spokesperson.

The China-focused RTX 4090 D will cost 12,999 yuan ($1,842), 350 yuan ($50) more expensive than the second most advanced chip in the product series available to Chinese customers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 12:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon