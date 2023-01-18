 Gionee F8 Neo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee F8 Neo

    Gionee F8 Neo is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee F8 Neo from HT Tech. Buy Gionee F8 Neo now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,800
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee F8 Neo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes
    • Burst mode
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Red
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 295 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    General
    • Gionee
    • No
    • F8 Neo
    • October 22, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.423 W/kg, Body: 0.852 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    • 2 GB
    • 28 nm
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8322
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 24.9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gionee F8 Neo FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee F8 Neo in India?

    Gionee F8 Neo price in India at 6,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee F8 Neo?

    How many colors are available in Gionee F8 Neo?

    What is the Gionee F8 Neo Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee F8 Neo Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee F8 Neo