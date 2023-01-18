Gionee X1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee X1 Gionee X1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,998 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee X1 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee X1 now with free delivery.