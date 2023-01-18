 Gionee Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Max

    Gionee Max is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Gionee Max Price in India

    Gionee Max price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Gionee Max is Rs.5,999 on amazon.in.

    Gionee Max Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 148 mm
    • 10.7 mm
    • Black, Red, Royal Blue
    • 185 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 86.86 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 282 ppi
    General
    • No
    • Max
    • Gionee
    • August 31, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 0.410 W/kg, Body: 0.902 W/kg
    Performance
    • 28 nm
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Gionee Max FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Max in India?

    Gionee Max price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Max?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Max?

    What is the Gionee Max Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Max Waterproof?

    Gionee Max