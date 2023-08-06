Gionee M5 Marathon Plus Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Gionee M5 Marathon Plus Gionee M5 Marathon Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 28,349 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5020 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee M5 Marathon Plus from HT Tech. Buy Gionee M5 Marathon Plus now with free delivery.