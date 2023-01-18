 Gionee S6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee S6 Pro

    Gionee S6 Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3130 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee S6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Gionee S6 Pro now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3130 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Gionee S6 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3130 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Gold, Rose Gold
    • 7.6 mm
    • 170 grams
    • 75.2 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 153 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 72.31 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Amigo UI
    • S6 Pro
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • October 1, 2016 (Official)
    • Gionee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6755M
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Gionee S6 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee S6 Pro in India?

    Gionee S6 Pro price in India at 16,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755M; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3130 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee S6 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Gionee S6 Pro?

    What is the Gionee S6 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee S6 Pro Waterproof?

    Gionee S6 Pro