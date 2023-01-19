Gionee F205 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee F205 Gionee F205 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,349 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2670 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee F205 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee F205 now with free delivery.