 Gionee F205 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee F205

    Gionee F205 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,349 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2670 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee F205 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee F205 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,349
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2670 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Gionee F205 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2670 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2670 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 135.6 grams
    • 148.4 mm
    • 70.7 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold
    Display
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 73.06 %
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 295 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 26, 2018 (Official)
    • Amigo UI
    • F205
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • No
    • Gionee
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Gionee F205