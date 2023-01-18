 Gionee A1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee A1

    Gionee A1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4010 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee A1 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee A1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Gionee A1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 4010 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • 4010 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3" sensor size)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 182 grams
    • Black, Gold, Grey
    • 154.5 mm
    • 76.5 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.39 %
    General
    • April 10, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • A1
    • Gionee
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.180 W/kg, Body: 0.346 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6755
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 52 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Gionee A1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee A1 in India?

    Gionee A1 price in India at 17,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4010 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee A1?

    How many colors are available in Gionee A1?

    What is the Gionee A1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee A1 Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee A1