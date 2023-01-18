 Gionee S6s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee S6s

    Gionee S6s is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 17,890 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3150 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee S6s from HT Tech. Buy Gionee S6s now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,890
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3150 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,890
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3150 mAh
    See full specifications
    Gionee S6s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3150 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 3150 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 11.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 11.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 198 Hours(4G) / Up to 394 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 198 Hours(4G) / Up to 394 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Gold, Silver, Rose Gold
    • 154.5 mm
    • 166 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 75.6 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 71.23 %
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • August 22, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Gionee
    • No
    • Elife S6s
    • Amigo UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Head: 0.264 W/kg, Body: 0.472 W/kg
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 23 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gionee S6s