 Gionee Gpad G4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Gpad G4

    Gionee Gpad G4

    Gionee Gpad G4 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Gpad G4 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Gpad G4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3200 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Gpad G4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 375 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • 3200 mAh
    • Up to 375 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • White
    • 81.3 mm
    • 7.95 mm
    • 163.5 mm
    Display
    • 258 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 67.34 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • HD (1280 x 720 pixels)
    General
    • Gpad 4
    • November 13, 2013 (Official)
    • Gionee
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • MediaTek MT6589T
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee Gpad G4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Gpad G4 in India?

    Gionee Gpad G4 price in India at 18,772 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589T; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Gpad G4?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Gpad G4?

    How long does the Gionee Gpad G4 last?

    What is the Gionee Gpad G4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Gpad G4 Waterproof?

    Gionee Gpad G4