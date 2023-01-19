 Gionee Elife S Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife S Plus

    Gionee Elife S Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 17,650 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3150 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife S Plus from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife S Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26849/heroimage/gionee-elife-s-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26849/images/Design/gionee-elife-s-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26849/images/Design/gionee-elife-s-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,650
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3150 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Elife S Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3150 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 3150 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 280 Hours(4G) / Up to 252 Hours(3G) / Up to 315 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 280 Hours(4G) / Up to 252 Hours(3G) / Up to 315 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 76.4 mm
    • 7.5 mm
    • 155 mm
    • Blue, Gold, White
    • 158 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 70.26 %
    • AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 267 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Amigo UI
    • Gionee
    • November 3, 2015 (Official)
    • Elife S Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.804 W/kg, Body: 0.424 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6753
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Gionee Elife S Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Elife S Plus in India?

    Gionee Elife S Plus price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3150 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Elife S Plus?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Elife S Plus?

    How long does the Gionee Elife S Plus last?

    What is the Gionee Elife S Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Elife S Plus Waterproof?

    Gionee Elife S Plus