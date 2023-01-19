Gionee A1 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee A1 Plus Gionee A1 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 24,372 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4550 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee A1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Gionee A1 Plus now with free delivery.