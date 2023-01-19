 Gionee A1 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee A1 Plus

    Gionee A1 Plus

    Gionee A1 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 24,372 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4550 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee A1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Gionee A1 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30290/heroimage/112812-v2-gionee-a1-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30290/images/Design/112812-v2-gionee-a1-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30290/images/Design/112812-v2-gionee-a1-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30290/images/Design/112812-v2-gionee-a1-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30290/images/Design/112812-v2-gionee-a1-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,372
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    20 MP
    4550 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹24,372
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    4550 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee A1 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4550 mAh
    • 20 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • 4550 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • No
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size)
    Design
    • 83.3 mm
    • Black, Mocha Gold
    • 9.1 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 226 grams
    • 166.4 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 71.43 %
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 367 ppi
    General
    • Gionee
    • Amigo UI
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A1 Plus
    • July 26, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee A1 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee A1 Plus in India?

    Gionee A1 Plus price in India at 28,655 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4550 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee A1 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Gionee A1 Plus?

    What is the Gionee A1 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee A1 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee A1 Plus