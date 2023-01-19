 Hi Tech Air A9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Hi Tech Air A9

    Hi Tech Air A9 is a Android v5.2 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hi Tech Air A9 from HT Tech. Buy Hi Tech Air A9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28382/heroimage/hi-tech-air-a9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28382/images/Design/hi-tech-air-a9-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Hi Tech Air A9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3500 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3500 mAh
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 73.2 mm
    • 147.2 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 125 grams
    Display
    • 63.81 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Hi-Tech
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.2
    • No
    • May 27, 2016 (Official)
    • Air A9
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • 32 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Hi Tech Air A9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Hi Tech Air A9 in India?

    Hi Tech Air A9 price in India at 7,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Hi Tech Air A9?

    How many colors are available in Hi Tech Air A9?

    What is the Hi Tech Air A9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Hi Tech Air A9 Waterproof?

    View More

    Hi Tech Air A9