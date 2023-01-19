Hi Tech Air A9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Hi Tech Air A9 Hi Tech Air A9 is a Android v5.2 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hi Tech Air A9 from HT Tech. Buy Hi Tech Air A9 now with free delivery.