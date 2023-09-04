5 ACs with up to 50% discount now available on Amazon

With rising temperatures and humidity, demand for air conditioners goes up every summer and monsoon. However, many people compromise on buying a split AC due to the high price. But that need not be the case now. You can buy an AC at a relatively affordable cost as Amazon has rolled out some amazing discounts on a number of branded ACs. Check out the Amazon deals on ACs.

1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Amazon is offering a 41 % initial discount on this LG split AC which decreases its price from Rs. 75990 to Rs. 44490. The Split AC features AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature with which the user gets the flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity exactly as per requirements.

2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

This Carrier AC is the second number in the list and is available for Rs.33990 instead of Rs.67790 with the 50% initial discount available. Amazon also offers several banks to further reduce the price of the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC.

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC:

Amazon is offering a 41% discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC making its price fall to Rs. 27490 from Rs. 46990. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC is economical and easy to install with an auto swing feature that gives out cool air in every corner of the room.

4. Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC:

Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC which is currently available at Rs.32990 instead of Rs.57500 under the Amazon Sale. This AC comes with a Copper Condenser Coil for Better cooling and requires low maintenance.

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC:

Amazon is offering a 45% initial discount on Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC making its price drop to Rs. 39999 from Rs. 61990.