Compaq launches latest range of HORQ soundbars; Price starts at 10999

Compaq, the brand known for monitors and smart TVs recently ventured into the home appliances category and has announced the launch of its latest range of Bluetooth wireless soundbars - Compaq HORQ. According to the company, with its new soundbars, Compaq is eyeing to create a buzz in the market and expand its customer base in association with prominent Indian consumer electronics brand Ossify Industries. Compaq HORQ has been launched in two variants – HORQ 200W and HORQ 300W.

At launch, Sandeep Chaudhary, Founder of Ossify Group said, “HORQ 200 watts wireless soundbar forms a 2.1-channel surround-sound system; hence users can experience cinematic sound. With the 300 watts subwoofers, users can get an even more immersive experience and take the cinematic audio experience to the next level”.

Know its price, features, specifications and more here.

Compaq HORQ: Features

The HORQ soundbars are equipped with several standout features that enhance the overall audio experience. These features include a 200 W power output (RMS) and an AC adapter power source. The soundbars offer wireless connectivity with a range of up to 10 m, enabling users to enjoy their music from a distance without sacrificing sound quality. In addition, they support wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, allowing users to connect their devices and stream their favorite music. The soundbars also come with a memory card slot, providing users with an alternative option to play their stored music files.

The soundbars come equipped with a range of in-line controls, allowing users to seamlessly manage their music experience. From play/pause to skipping tracks, adjusting volume, and more, users can fine-tune their audio with ease through the remote control. Additionally, the remote-control features hotkeys, enabling operation of the soundbars from the comfort of your seat.

Compaq HORQ: Pricing and Availability

Compaq HORQ has been launched in two variants – HORQ 200W and 300W and the range starts from Rs. 10999. The soundbars can be purchased via Amazon and Flipkart as well as the brand website.