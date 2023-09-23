Icon
Home Home Appliances News Unbeatable discounts! Upgrade your kitchen with these top 5 refrigerators at a great price

Unbeatable discounts! Upgrade your kitchen with these top 5 refrigerators at a great price

Planning to buy a new refrigerator? Samsung, Whirlpool to LG, we have come across some excellent deals just for you! Check out the offers below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 11:29 IST
Icon
Ganesh Chaturthi gift ideas: Great smartwatch deals - Apple Watch Series 8, Amazfit GTS 2
Amazon
1/5 Apple Watch Series 8: If you are someone who is looking for Styles as well as features, then this smartwatch is the one for you. The Apple Watch also comes with colourful bands that will match your personality. It keeps track of your health by providing real-time data and it also has an emergency SOS feature. The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.45999.  (Amazon)
Amazon
2/5 Amazfit GTS 2: This smartwatch comes with impressive design as well as features. The smartwatch comes with health-tracking features that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and more. It has more than 90 sports modes to keep your fitness in check. It has a 6-day battery life. The smartwatch retails for Rs.16999. (Amazon)
Amazon
3/5 Titan New Talk Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch  AMOLED display. It comes with more than 100 watch faces to match your mood. The smartwatch keeps track of SpO2, heart rate, sleep, women’s health, and more. It features 20 multisport modes to keep track of your fitness. The Titan New Talk Smartwatch is priced at Rs.14995.  (Amazon)
Amazon
4/5 Playfit Dial 3 Pro: It features a 2-inch All View IPS display. The smartwatch provides up to 7 days of playtime. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, SpO2, and blood pressure, an integrated voice assistant, and more. It also provides various watch faces to go with your style for the day. The smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999.  (Playfit)
image caption
5/5 Boat Wave Call Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits peak brightness. It comes with more than 150 watch faces. It keeps track user’s heart rate, fitness, SpO2, and more. It also comes with various sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.7999. (Amazon)
Amazon
View all Images
Save up to 40% on top brand refrigerators like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Godrej. (Pexels)

The holiday season is approaching, and it's a great time to get a new refrigerator for your home. Whether you have a big family or you live alone, we've found some perfect refrigerators for you at unbeatable prices. You can save up to 40% on these refrigerators from top brands and energy-efficient models. Samsung, Whirlpool to LG, we have come across some excellent deals just for you! Let's check out the fantastic deals:

1. Samsung 653 L Frost Free Convertible 5In1, Digital Inverter Wi-Fi Enabled Side By Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L Side by Side Refrigerator is spacious and versatile. You can adjust its storage to fit your needs with its Convertible 5-in-1 mode. It also comes with a 20-year warranty for long-lasting performance and a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation.

The original price of this Samsung fridge is Rs. 1,21,000, but you can get it for just Rs. 90,990, saving a huge 25%.

B0CCYNFC1F-1

2. Whirlpool 259 L Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is one of the best refrigerators in India, and it's now available at a 25% discount! Starting at just Rs. 30,690, you can own a high-quality double door fridge with a 259-liter capacity, perfect for a medium-sized family. It features Intellisense Inverter Technology and offers quick ice in 85 minutes, 40% faster bottle cooling, anti-odor action, and a freezer that goes down to -24 degree C.

The original price of this Whirlpool fridge is Rs. 41,000, but you can buy it for only Rs. 30,690, saving a whopping 28%.

B0C2HVC24P-2

3. LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a smart and budget-friendly choice for singles, couples, and small families. It's highly efficient and energy-saving with its 5-star energy certification.

The original price of this LG fridge is Rs. 21,900, but you can purchase it for just Rs. 16,990, saving an incredible 23%.

B0BRQ9L7P1-3

4. Godrej 223 L Nano Shield Technology Double Door Refrigerator

This Godrej double door refrigerator is considered one of the best in the market and is now available with an amazing 36% discount in our Amazon Sale 2023! It offers a fresh food capacity of up to 173 L and a freezer with 50 L of storage space. The energy-efficient inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and adjusts cooling as needed.

The original price of this Godrej fridge is Rs. 38,200, but you can buy it for only Rs. 23,090, saving a massive 40%.

B0BVR5JXZG-4

5. LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Double Refrigerator

LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Double Refrigerator is a great choice for small families and bachelors. It's reliable and cost-effective, with frost-free maintenance to save you from headaches. The compressor comes with a 10-year warranty.

The original price of this LG fridge is Rs. 38,599, but you can get it for just Rs. 28,990, saving a substantial 25%.

B0BS6X3TGX-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 10:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon