Unbeatable discounts! Upgrade your kitchen with these top 5 refrigerators at a great price

The holiday season is approaching, and it's a great time to get a new refrigerator for your home. Whether you have a big family or you live alone, we've found some perfect refrigerators for you at unbeatable prices. You can save up to 40% on these refrigerators from top brands and energy-efficient models. Samsung, Whirlpool to LG, we have come across some excellent deals just for you! Let's check out the fantastic deals:

1. Samsung 653 L Frost Free Convertible 5In1, Digital Inverter Wi-Fi Enabled Side By Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L Side by Side Refrigerator is spacious and versatile. You can adjust its storage to fit your needs with its Convertible 5-in-1 mode. It also comes with a 20-year warranty for long-lasting performance and a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation.

The original price of this Samsung fridge is Rs. 1,21,000, but you can get it for just Rs. 90,990, saving a huge 25%.

2. Whirlpool 259 L Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is one of the best refrigerators in India, and it's now available at a 25% discount! Starting at just Rs. 30,690, you can own a high-quality double door fridge with a 259-liter capacity, perfect for a medium-sized family. It features Intellisense Inverter Technology and offers quick ice in 85 minutes, 40% faster bottle cooling, anti-odor action, and a freezer that goes down to -24 degree C.

The original price of this Whirlpool fridge is Rs. 41,000, but you can buy it for only Rs. 30,690, saving a whopping 28%.

3. LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a smart and budget-friendly choice for singles, couples, and small families. It's highly efficient and energy-saving with its 5-star energy certification.

The original price of this LG fridge is Rs. 21,900, but you can purchase it for just Rs. 16,990, saving an incredible 23%.

4. Godrej 223 L Nano Shield Technology Double Door Refrigerator

This Godrej double door refrigerator is considered one of the best in the market and is now available with an amazing 36% discount in our Amazon Sale 2023! It offers a fresh food capacity of up to 173 L and a freezer with 50 L of storage space. The energy-efficient inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and adjusts cooling as needed.

The original price of this Godrej fridge is Rs. 38,200, but you can buy it for only Rs. 23,090, saving a massive 40%.

5. LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Double Refrigerator

LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Double Refrigerator is a great choice for small families and bachelors. It's reliable and cost-effective, with frost-free maintenance to save you from headaches. The compressor comes with a 10-year warranty.

The original price of this LG fridge is Rs. 38,599, but you can get it for just Rs. 28,990, saving a substantial 25%.