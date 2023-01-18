 Honor 8x 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 8X 6GB RAM

    Honor 8X 6GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 20 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3750 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 8X 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Honor 8X 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33135/heroimage/130594-v1-honor-8x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33135/images/Design/130594-v1-honor-8x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33135/images/Design/130594-v1-honor-8x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33135/images/Design/130594-v1-honor-8x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33135/images/Design/130594-v1-honor-8x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    20 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3750 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 8x 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 3750 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 662 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • 3750 mAh
    • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 662 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 76.6 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 175 grams
    • 160.4 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 396 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • 91 %
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 84.23 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 8X 6GB RAM
    • Yes
    • EMUI
    • October 24, 2018 (Official)
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 53.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Honor 8x 6gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 8X 6Gb Ram in India?

    Honor 8X 6Gb Ram price in India at 18,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 8X 6Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Honor 8X 6Gb Ram?

    How long does the Honor 8X 6Gb Ram last?

    What is the Honor 8X 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 8X 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Honor 8x 6gb Ram