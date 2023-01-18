Honor 8x 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Honor 8X 6Gb Ram in India?
Honor 8X 6Gb Ram price in India at 18,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
