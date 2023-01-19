 Honor 9 Lite 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 9 Lite 64GB

    Honor 9 Lite 64GB

    Honor 9 Lite 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9 Lite 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9 Lite 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    64 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    64 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 9 Lite 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
    • CMOS
    • Dual
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 149 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • 71.9 mm
    • 151 mm
    • Glacier Grey,Midnight Black,Sapphire Blue
    Display
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • 427 ppi
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 75.88 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Honor
    • January 21, 2018 (Official)
    • EMUI
    • Yes
    • 9 Lite 64GB
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.06 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • HiSilicon Kirin 659
    • 16 nm
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T830 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 53.5 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Honor 9 Lite 64gb