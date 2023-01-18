Honor 5c Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Honor 5C in India?
Honor 5C price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 650; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
