 Honor 5c Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 5C

    Honor 5C

    Honor 5C is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 5C from HT Tech. Buy Honor 5C now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Out of Stock

    Honor 5c Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 18.9 Hours(3G) / Up to 31.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 630 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18.9 Hours(3G) / Up to 31.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 630 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • F2.0
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • 156 grams
    • 73.8 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 147.1 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 424 ppi
    • 68.51 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • Honor
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • June 30, 2016 (Official)
    • 5C
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • EMUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
• Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
• 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T830 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • HiSilicon Kirin 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Honor 5c FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 5C in India?

    Honor 5C price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 650; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 5C?

    How many colors are available in Honor 5C?

    How long does the Honor 5C last?

    What is the Honor 5C Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 5C Waterproof?

    Honor 5c