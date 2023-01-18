 Honor 8x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 8X

    Honor 8X

    Honor 8X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 20 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3750 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 8X from HT Tech. Buy Honor 8X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 8x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 3750 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3750 mAh
    • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 662 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 662 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 175 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 76.6 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 7.8 mm
    • 160.4 mm
    Display
    • 396 ppi
    • 91 %
    • 19.5:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 84.23 %
    General
    • Honor
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 24, 2018 (Official)
    • 8X
    • EMUI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 53.3 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Honor 8x