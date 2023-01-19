 Honor 9n 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Honor Phones Honor 9N 64GB

    Honor 9N 64GB

    Honor 9N 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9N 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9N 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32799/heroimage/128697-v4-honor-9n-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32799/images/Design/128697-v4-honor-9n-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32799/images/Design/128697-v4-honor-9n-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32799/images/Design/128697-v4-honor-9n-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32799/images/Design/128697-v4-honor-9n-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 9n 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 71.8 mm
    • 149.2 mm
    • Lavender Purple, Egg Blue, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black
    • 7.7 mm
    • 152 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 79.07 %
    • 79 %
    • 19:9
    • 432 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • Yes
    • July 31, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • No
    • EMUI
    • Honor
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 9N 64GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • HiSilicon Kirin 659
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T830 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 16 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 53.2 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Honor 9n 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 9N 64Gb in India?

    Honor 9N 64Gb price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 9N 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Honor 9N 64Gb?

    What is the Honor 9N 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 9N 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Honor 9n 64gb