Honor Play 8t Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Play 8T

Honor Play 8T is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
HonorPlay8T_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
1/1 HonorPlay8T_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
Key Specs
₹14,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Play 8T Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Play 8T in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Honor Play 8T base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor Play 8T in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Honor Play 8T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Honor Play 8T

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Honor Play 8t Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
Display
  • 389 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
General
  • October 18, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • Honor
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 7 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Honor Play 8T News

The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
Mobiles News Icon

    Honor Play 8t