Honor Play 8t Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Play 8T Honor Play 8T is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Play 8T Price in India The starting price for the Honor Play 8T in India is Rs. 14,990. This is the Honor Play 8T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor Play 8T in India is Rs. 14,990. This is the Honor Play 8T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Honor Play 8T (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Honor Play 8t Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 35W

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Setup Single Display Pixel Density 389 ppi

Refresh Rate 90 Hz

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) General Launch Date October 18, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Honor Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833

Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Honor Honor 90 (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue Add to compare Add to compare Honor 20i (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, Midnight Black Add to compare Add to compare Honor View 20 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue Add to compare Add to compare Honor 10 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Phantom Blue Add to compare Add to compare Honor Mobiles