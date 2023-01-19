 Honor V10 (view 10) Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor V10 View 10

    Honor V10 View 10 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 16 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3750 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor V10 View 10 from HT Tech. Buy Honor V10 View 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 20 MP
    13 MP
    3750 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor V10 View 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • 3750 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • No
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 6.9 mm
    • 172 grams
    • Navy Blue, Midnight Black
    • 74.9 mm
    • 157 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    Display
    • Yes
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 78.74 %
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Honor View 10
    • EMUI
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • January 8, 2018 (Official)
    • V10
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • HiSilicon Kirin 970
    • Mali-G72 MP12
    • i7
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Ridemode
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 116 GB
    • Yes
    Honor V10 (view 10) FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor V10 (View 10) in India?

    Honor V10 (View 10) price in India at 36,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 970; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor V10 (View 10)?

    How many colors are available in Honor V10 (View 10)?

    What is the Honor V10 (View 10) Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor V10 (View 10) Waterproof?

    Honor V10 View 10