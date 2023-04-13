Home How To Baisakhi 2023: How to download free HD Images, wallpaper, pictures for Happy Baisakhi online

Baisakhi 2023: How to download free HD Images, wallpaper, pictures for Happy Baisakhi online

Baisakhi 2023: Know how to download and share HD-quality images, wallpapers, and pictures online on the occasion of Happy Baisakhi.

By: HT TECH
Apr 13 2023, 18:39 IST
Baisakhi
Baisakhi 2023: This is how you can download and share HD-quality images, wallpapers, and pictures online on the occasion of Happy Baisakhi. (ANI)
Baisakhi
Baisakhi 2023: This is how you can download and share HD-quality images, wallpapers, and pictures online on the occasion of Happy Baisakhi. (ANI)

Baisakhi 2023: The joyous festival of Baisakhi is just around the corner. Tomorrow, April 14, will mark the New Year, also known as Baisakhi. The festival also represents the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated by the Sikh community in India and abroad with much fervor and zeal. And if you are looking to wish your friends and family ‘Happy Baisakhi' with bright and colorful images on social media or messaging platforms this Baisakhi, you should know how to download and share free HD images, wallpapers, and pictures.

How to download Happy Baisakhi free HD images, wallpapers, and pictures

One of the easiest ways to get simple yet elegant images for Baisakhi 2023 is to use Instagram stories. You can go and write your wishes, add celebratory elements, GIFs, and more to create your own custom picture. Then, instead of sharing, you can simply save that draft to your gallery and then access it directly from there. Afterward, you can either share it on Instagram or any other platform you wish. You can do the same on WhatsApp, however, you do not get an option to save a draft and you will have to take a screenshot instead.

Another method to do this includes Canva. Canva is a very easy-to-use platform that has a free version as well. There, you can use a larger array of editing tools, and add effects, pictures, and more to create the perfect wallpaper or image to share with your circle. You can also select the dimension of the image as well as use some really cool effects like a blur on the photo as well.

If you want to directly download images, you can visit some websites like Unsplash, Pexels, and Flickr (selective), where you can find copyright-free images that you can download and share with your loved ones.

Zedge is also a great app if you are simply looking for Happy Baisakhi wallpapers. You can download them directly from the app after searching for Baisakhi pictures in the search bar.

