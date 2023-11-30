BGMI 2.9 update podcast is here! Check what’s new coming in the game

The wait for the BGMI 2.9 update is over! Krafton has released the BGMI 2.9 update podcast in which famous gaming personalities revealed what will be included in the upcoming update. While the 2.9 update was delayed by a few days, it did not stop the BGMI community from keeping the excitement going by providing sneak peeks at what's coming next and how it will improve their overall gaming experience. So, are you excited about the BGMI 2.9 update? Then check out what the podcast revealed about the upcoming update including BGMI modes, features, events, and more.

BGMI 2.9 update podcast

BGMI, through an Instagram post, has released the BGMI 2.9 update podcast. The podcast features various famous faces in the BGMI community, such as Joker Ki Haweli, Payal Gaming, Snax Gaming, and Kaash Plays. The podcast unfolded various speculated leaks about the 2.9 update and gave players confirmation that the Snow theme mode is coming to the game with the upcoming update. Additionally, they also revealed a few features, events, and exciting rewards.

Also read: BGMI 2.9 update coming! Know expected theme, upgrades, and much more

The 2.9 update comes with a Frozen Kingdom theme in several maps of Erangel, Vikendi, and Livik. The maps will be covered with ice villages, with new architectural designs along with hidden treasures. The update will also introduce the Snowblaster gun which will turn you into a snowman for 30 seconds. The most exciting news from the podcast was the carnival of X-suits during which players will get to see four new X-Suits. Lastly, there will be a Ranveer Singh Discovery Event in which players will be handed rewards once they complete the assigned game missions.

Also, apart from the latest update, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.