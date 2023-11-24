BGMI 2.9 update coming! Know expected theme, upgrades, and much more

Battlegrounds Mobile India in October announced the new Zombie Edge theme with a 2.8 update. The update gained immense popularity with zombies of different abilities and the gameplay was intensified for players. Now, the talks about the new update have started to surface which is keeping the excitement high for the players. The BGMI 2.9 update is expected to be rolled out soon by the end of November with a new theme, crates, rewards, and twists. Check out what new might be coming to the game.

BGMI 2.9 update

All the BGMI players have been waiting for the next BGMI 2.9 update as Krafton has set the bar high for bringing something exciting with each new update. Now, the 2.9 update release might come soon as the rumours are circulating about it with speed. According to a SportsKeeda report, the BGMI 2.9 update may come with a Frozen Kingdom mode to welcome winters into the game. The new theme may take the players to snowy places with ice-covered houses, landscapes, and more.

The new 2.9 update may invite a new quest into the game in which players will have to find the snowy village on the battlefield. Throughout the update, players might be introduced to winter-theme crates which may contain rewards such as new outfits, gun skins, vehicles, and more. Players may also spot snowboard and reindeer.

Furthermore, BGMI may also bring some improvements and bug fixes to the game to enhance the gameplay experience. Lastly, it is also possible that the BGMI bring a surprise feature with the new 2.9 update. Till the game makes any official announcements, we will wait and see what is coming next to the battlefield. Also, the A3 Royale Pass is now live and users can grab new rewards such as outfits, emotes, skins, and much more.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.