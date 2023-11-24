Icon
Home How To BGMI 2.9 update coming! Know expected theme, upgrades, and much more

BGMI 2.9 update coming! Know expected theme, upgrades, and much more

BGMI 2.9 update is expected to roll out soon! Check out its expected theme, rewards, upgrades, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 08:43 IST
Icon
BGMI
Know all about the upcoming BGMI 2.9 update. (Unsplash)
BGMI
Know all about the upcoming BGMI 2.9 update. (Unsplash)

Battlegrounds Mobile India in October announced the new Zombie Edge theme with a 2.8 update. The update gained immense popularity with zombies of different abilities and the gameplay was intensified for players. Now, the talks about the new update have started to surface which is keeping the excitement high for the players. The BGMI 2.9 update is expected to be rolled out soon by the end of November with a new theme, crates, rewards, and twists. Check out what new might be coming to the game.

BGMI 2.9 update

All the BGMI players have been waiting for the next BGMI 2.9 update as Krafton has set the bar high for bringing something exciting with each new update. Now, the 2.9 update release might come soon as the rumours are circulating about it with speed. According to a SportsKeeda report, the BGMI 2.9 update may come with a Frozen Kingdom mode to welcome winters into the game. The new theme may take the players to snowy places with ice-covered houses, landscapes, and more.

The new 2.9 update may invite a new quest into the game in which players will have to find the snowy village on the battlefield. Throughout the update, players might be introduced to winter-theme crates which may contain rewards such as new outfits, gun skins, vehicles, and more. Players may also spot snowboard and reindeer.

Furthermore, BGMI may also bring some improvements and bug fixes to the game to enhance the gameplay experience. Lastly, it is also possible that the BGMI bring a surprise feature with the new 2.9 update. Till the game makes any official announcements, we will wait and see what is coming next to the battlefield. Also, the A3 Royale Pass is now live and users can grab new rewards such as outfits, emotes, skins, and much more.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 08:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon