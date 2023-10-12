Icon
BGMI collaborates with Hardik Pandya: Check events and new crate

BGMI introduces the Hardik Pandya event with an exclusive crate and rewards. Check how to honour your love for cricket.

By: HT TECH
Oct 12 2023, 07:38 IST
Know what's in Hardik Pandya event and his exclusive crate.
Know what's in Hardik Pandya event and his exclusive crate.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently launched one of its biggest updates - the Halloween theme. The new update features rewards, abilities, zombie mode, and much more. The update just started kicking off and the game introduced its collaboration with Hardik Pandya. BGMI has been teasing the event for a long time and now it's finally available in the game. Are you a cricket fan? Then enter the Hardik Pandya event and grab his exclusive crate and win amazing in-game rewards. Check the details below.

BGMI Hardik Pandya event

BGMI through its official Instagram handle shared a post that revealed the Hardik Pandya event. With this collaboration, players can access the Hardik Pandya crate which will be available from October 11 to October 30. The crate consists of two outfits which has his name and jersey number.

With the collaboration, BGMI is getting into the cricket spirit with the World Cup. Players can collect cricket bat and ball tokens by playing the game, and exchange them for exclusive rewards. The exchange rewards include Wasteland Explorer Set, Wasteland Explorer Cover, Wasteland Explorer Backpack, Classic Crate Coupon, Supply Crate Coupon, and more. Know that Players should use all of their Cricket Balls before the event ends, or they will lose them. These balls and bats can be collected by completing daily game missions.

The new event also has backgrounds that feature a cricket ground and Hardik Pandya. This new event and collaboration will allow players to celebrate Cricket World Cup 2023 via the game and they can show their love towards team India and Hardik Pandya. The in-game event crate will cost players 33UC.

Install the new BGMI 2.8 update and enjoy the mode and cricket collaboration. Krafton's move to attract new gamers through attractive events and themes is interesting.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 07:33 IST
