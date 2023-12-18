BGMI guide for a duo: Know how to win chicken dinner with strategic gameplay

Battle royale games are being played all over the country due to their great offerings which attract players and allow them to immerse themselves in them. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one such game that has been immensely popularised in the country. From teens to adults, everyone loves to play BGMI with their friends or gaming squads. However, there are some players who like matches in the duo format to have more fun. Apart from the fun in duo matches, it also makes players practice their skills and build a strategic mindset for the battlefield. If you are someone who is also looking to perfect their skills in the match then, check out the below-mentioned BGMI guide for a duo.

BGMI guide for a duo

The first and most important thing about a match is to find a landing location strategically. Make sure to land on medium to low risk areas to avoid getting into an early battle. However, the important thing about finding a landing spot is to get enough loot in one go-to that will stay throughout the end of the match.

In a duo match, it's only you and your partner, therefore, make sure you stay together and do not get separated. Make sure to communicate each move in terms of loot, cover, killing, spotting enemies, etc. Staying together will only empower you as powerful players.

Another important thing in BGMI is to manage the loot effectively and make sure you have enough supplies such as ammo, health kits, energy drinks, attachments, drop balls, etc that you and your partner can utilize in emergency situations. This will save you from last moment loot.

Another thing duo players need to keep in mind is map awareness, make sure you stay in the play zone which is under the white circle. Avoid staying on the edges as you might find more enemies on the edge of the circle. Also, try to study the map every time to get an idea about how the zone changes in a game so you can predict the end zone and set your base accordingly.

Lastly, practice and increase your skills for intensive BGMI showdowns and fights, because as you start ranking up, the game will get more gruesome as you will encounter pro players on the way. Therefore, always practice and learn about new tricks for strategic gameplay.

If you love to play the Battle Royale game in duo matches then follow the above BGMI guide and win an easy chicken dinner. The above tips will help you improve your gameplaying skills and it will teach you how to play a strategy game. As of now, the BGMI 2.9 update has brought various events and rewards to the game, therefore, do not forget to check out the event section to miss out on any exclusive and exciting in-game items.

