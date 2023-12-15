Icon
BGMI tips: How to master accurate hip-fire shooting to knock down enemy quickly

BGMI tips: How to master accurate hip-fire shooting to knock down enemy quickly

Surrounded by a bunch of enemies and waiting to get the right chance to shoot? Check out these BGMI tips to master accurate hip-firing and knock the enemy first.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 08:14 IST
BGMI
Know how you can master the accurate hip-firing technique with these BGMI tips. (Unsplash)
BGMI
Know how you can master the accurate hip-firing technique with these BGMI tips. (Unsplash)

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently launched the 2.9 update with amazing offerings to the players such as a new Frozen Kingdom theme, Ranveer Singh event and 3D Playable, new suits, skins, emotes, and much more. With the new update, players have been given a lot of challenges to play and win amazing rewards through the next update. With BGMI getting popular after its year-long ban, it recently received the Best Ongoing Game award as part of the Google Play store's best of 2023 apps. That will go a long way in burnishing its credentials in India vis a vis its tough rivals.

Now, with players increasing, many players struggle to fight in sudden battles or they get confused about how and when to act when they are surrounded by enemies. While most of the pro players utilize the hip fire shooting technique to knock out the enemy, however, many players cannot get the right aim. Therefore, to help you master hip firing, we have curated a list of BGMI tips. Check out the tips below.

What is BGMI hip-fire all about?

In BGMI, hip firing is a unique technique that only a few players can master with strategic movements. Hip firing is mostly used during close-range combat when the enemy suddenly appears in front of you and the players have to shoot the shot mindlessly by trusting their gut and skills to aim. Now, let's check out the BGMI tips to master the art of accurate hip fire shooting.

BGMI tips for hip fire shooting

  • Crosshair placement: Placing your crosshair in the right position is the most important part of hip fire shooting. Make sure to place the gun on the enemy and try to aim their head for maximum damage. Therefore, you also have to shoot in a predictive manner to get the kill.
  • Quick movements: Hip firing occurs during close combat, therefore, the enemy will try to use the same technique as you, therefore, you must make frequent movements such as moving left and right or jumping to avoid getting much damage. In the meantime, do not stop hip firing as well.
  • Weapon selection: Now, the integral part of hip fire shooting is the right choice of weapon. Not all weapons can manage accurate hip firing, therefore, pick an assault rifle such as M416, AKM, M762, etc to ensure an effective gun game in BGMI.
  • Attachment choice: Every gun requires the right set of attachments to reduce the recoil and make the gun more steady. Use AR attachments such as quick draw or extended mag, scope, laser light, etc to make the gun more powerful and effective for hip firing.
  • Know when to hip fire: You must examine when to start hip firing as if you aim in the middle range, the technique will not work. Therefore, take cover and wait for the right time to shoot the enemy.

Follow the above-mentioned BGMI tips to master the hip firing technique and dominate the battleground like a pro player. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 08:14 IST
Tags:
    Icon