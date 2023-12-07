BGMI guide: Know how to earn Conqueror badge early in the game and increase rank

BGMI guide: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most intense and competitive Battle Royale games in India which is totally based on player's skills and their gaming strategies. The game judges the player in terms of how long they have survived, how many kills they have earned in the game, and how strategically they have played throughout their gaming history. Then, on the basis of their efforts, they start earning badges which start from bronze to the Conqueror badge, which is called the highest rank in the game. Only, a few pro players can get the Conqueror badge through their raging skills. If you are someone who also wants to earn a Conqueror badge then check out this BGMI guide to upscale your skills and ranking in the game.

BGMI guide: How to win the Conqueror badge?

The first thing you should remember while starting the game is that you need to increase your killing rate and maintain it throughout the matches you play in a day. Make sure to earn kills between 8 to 10 to show your skills as a worthy opponent. This will enable you to boost points and increase your ranking faster.

Along with a good number of kills, make sure to survive within the top 10 in the game or farther. Winning chicken dinner is an extra bonus point that will lead you to the Conqueror badge in no time. Also, note that losing early in the game will lead to negative point marking.

Strategic gameplay is important to earn kills and last longer in the game. Make your movements wisely and always stay behind covers. Carry enough supplies including Smoke Grenades, Frag Grenades, Ammunition, and others.

Map awareness is also one of the important things in BGMI which many players fail to follow. Having a great awareness of the maps will also increase your prediction accuracy about the end zones. This way you can plan your position in advance to have a greater edge over the enemy team.

Playing in the squad will also help you increase your ranking points dramatically. As squad games are more fun and intense, it will be easier for players to earn a good number of kills and last till the end of the zone.

The Conqueror rank is the toughest and the top ranking in BGMI, which requires players to engage in dedicated and intense gameplay to earn this prestigious title. Note that the badges go from Bronze, then Silver and Gold till Ace, Ace Master, Ace Dominator and Conqueror. Players will have to increase their ranking in five different levels till they receive the Conqueror badge.

Follow the above mentioned BGMI guide and see how ranking starts to increase with more matches and practice. Keep practising and enhance your skills to survive long in the game.

Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.