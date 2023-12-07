Icon
Home How To BGMI guide: Know how to earn Conqueror badge early in the game and increase rank

BGMI guide: Know how to earn Conqueror badge early in the game and increase rank

Do you want to win the highest-ranking badge in BGMI? Check out the BGMI guide to earn a Conqueror badge and push your rank up.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 08:30 IST
Icon
BGMI
Check out this brief BGMI guide to becoming a Conqueror player and master battlefield. (Unsplash)
BGMI
Check out this brief BGMI guide to becoming a Conqueror player and master battlefield. (Unsplash)

BGMI guide: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most intense and competitive Battle Royale games in India which is totally based on player's skills and their gaming strategies. The game judges the player in terms of how long they have survived, how many kills they have earned in the game, and how strategically they have played throughout their gaming history. Then, on the basis of their efforts, they start earning badges which start from bronze to the Conqueror badge, which is called the highest rank in the game. Only, a few pro players can get the Conqueror badge through their raging skills. If you are someone who also wants to earn a Conqueror badge then check out this BGMI guide to upscale your skills and ranking in the game.

BGMI guide: How to win the Conqueror badge?

  • The first thing you should remember while starting the game is that you need to increase your killing rate and maintain it throughout the matches you play in a day. Make sure to earn kills between 8 to 10 to show your skills as a worthy opponent. This will enable you to boost points and increase your ranking faster.
  • Along with a good number of kills, make sure to survive within the top 10 in the game or farther. Winning chicken dinner is an extra bonus point that will lead you to the Conqueror badge in no time. Also, note that losing early in the game will lead to negative point marking.
  • Strategic gameplay is important to earn kills and last longer in the game. Make your movements wisely and always stay behind covers. Carry enough supplies including Smoke Grenades, Frag Grenades, Ammunition, and others.
  • Map awareness is also one of the important things in BGMI which many players fail to follow. Having a great awareness of the maps will also increase your prediction accuracy about the end zones. This way you can plan your position in advance to have a greater edge over the enemy team.
  • Playing in the squad will also help you increase your ranking points dramatically. As squad games are more fun and intense, it will be easier for players to earn a good number of kills and last till the end of the zone.

The Conqueror rank is the toughest and the top ranking in BGMI, which requires players to engage in dedicated and intense gameplay to earn this prestigious title. Note that the badges go from Bronze, then Silver and Gold till Ace, Ace Master, Ace Dominator and Conqueror. Players will have to increase their ranking in five different levels till they receive the Conqueror badge.

Follow the above mentioned BGMI guide and see how ranking starts to increase with more matches and practice. Keep practising and enhance your skills to survive long in the game.

Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 08:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon