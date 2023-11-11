Gaming phones under 20000: Motorola G54, vivo T2x to realme C53, check out these top 5 smartphones

Gaming phones under 20000: Are you a gaming enthusiast, but have a low budget? Don't worry, there are various brands in the market that sell gaming smartphones at affordable rates. We have made a list of gaming phones under 20000. From realme C53, vivo T2x 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, there are a variety of amazing options available in the market for you to pick from. Check out the details and prices below:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

This smartphone boasts a powerful camera setup. It comes with a 108 MP main camera featuring EIS, along with 2 MP depth-assist and macro lenses. The 6.72-inch FHD+ display, with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, offers a vibrant visual experience. This device runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition ensures prolonged usage, especially for gaming enthusiasts. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.19999.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BY8MCQ9S-1

Motorola G54 5G

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. Its camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP lens, and a 16 MP front camera. With a massive 6000 mAh battery and a Dimensity 7020 processor, it promises long-lasting usage and reliable performance. The maximum retail price of this gaming phone is Rs.17999.

realme C53

This smartphone offers a 6.74-inch HD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The standout feature is its 108 MP + 2 MP camera setup, providing enhanced photography capabilities. This smartphone is powered by a T612 processor and a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, it promises smooth multitasking and prolonged usage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.11999.

B0CC9CGLRL-2

itel S23+

This smartphone features a 3D curved AMOLED display and a substantial 5000 mAh battery. With 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM (expandable up to 16 GB with Memory Fusion), it offers ample storage and is efficient for gaming. The 50 MP AI dual rear camera and 32 MP front camera enhance the photography experience. The in-display fingerprint sensor adds a layer of security. This smartphone is priced at Rs.15,999

vivo T2x 5G

This smartphone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display and is equipped with a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and an 8 MP front camera. Running on Android 13 and powered by a Dimensity 6020 processor, it ensures a smooth and responsive user experience. The 5000 mAh battery caters to extended usage. This smartphone is priced at Rs.17999.

B0CG1BZJ4H-3

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!