Home How To BGMI introduces Haunted Havens Exchange Centre; know what it is and how players can win rewards

BGMI introduces Haunted Havens Exchange Centre; know what it is and how players can win rewards

BGMI introduces the Haunted Havens Exchange Centre event which brings various in-game rewards. Know more about the event here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 06:54 IST
Win Halloween pumpkins to get rewards in the new Haunted Havens Exchange Centre. (Unsplash)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has recently announced the new 2.8 update which celebrates the spooky month. As Halloween is around the corner, the game has introduced a new zombie edge theme which enables the player to experience new abilities, events, rewards, and more. One such event that has grabbed players' eye is the Haunted Havens Exchange Centre. Gamers can earn exciting prizes, such as character costumes and scrap vouchers, at the new exchange centre. Know how the event works.

About BGMI Haunted Havens Exchange Centre

The Haunted Havens Exchange Centre is now available in the game and players can access the centre by visiting the Events section. Note that the event is only available for a limited period of time and it will end on November 1, 2023. In the event, players will be given a chance to earn attractive Halloween-themed costumes, skins, prizes, etc. To win these attractive rewards in the latest Haunted Havens Exchange Center, games will play the Zombies Edge mode on a daily basis and complete all their daily tasks. After completing each task, the players will be rewarded with Halloween pumpkins which later they trade at the exchange center to get in-game rewards.

BGMI Haunted Havens Exchange Centre rewards.

Here is a glimpse of what players can get after completing their daily tasks such as playing the Arena mode, classic mode, survival till the top 10, etc. After completing each task player will be rewarded with 50 pumpkins, 10 pumpkins, 15 pumpkins, and so on.

  1. 850 pumpkins – Patrician's Dream Set.
  2. 350 pumpkins – Patrician's Dream Cover.
  3. 90 pumpkins – One Classic Crate Coupon
  4. 30 pumpkins – One Supply Crate Coupon

Head towards the Haunted Havens Exchange Centre vent section and complete your daily tasks to win Patrician's Dream Set, Classic Crate Coupon, Supply Crate Coupon, and more.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 06:54 IST
