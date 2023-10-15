Icon
BGMI Livik map hack: Top 5 best spots to drop and survive to grab the maximum loot

Livik is the smallest map in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), but it is packed with action and loot. If you're looking for the best places to drop on Livik, here are the top 5 to get you started.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 07:25 IST
Livik is a small map in BGMI with fast-paced matches and high-quality loot. (BGMI)
Livik is the smallest map in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), measuring only 2x2 square kilometers. It is known for its fast-paced matches and high-quality loot. If you're looking for the best places to drop on Livik, here are the top 5:

1. Midstein

Midstein is the largest and most popular town on Livik. It is also the most contested, with squads often landing here to get their hands on the high-tier loot. If you're looking for a challenge, Midstein is the place to be. However, be prepared for a fight!

2. Power Plant

The Power Plant is another popular drop spot on Livik. It is located in the center of the map and offers a good mix of high-tier and mid-tier loot. The Power Plant is also a good place to get vehicles, making it a good choice for squads that want to rotate early.

3. Blomster

Blomster is a small town located in the northwest corner of Livik. It is known for its high concentration of sniper rifles. If you're looking to get a good start on your sniping skills, Blomster is the place to go. However, keep in mind that Blomster is also a relatively well-known spot, so be prepared for some competition.

4. East Port

East Port is a small port located on the east side of Livik. It is not as popular as some of the other drop spots on the map, but it still offers a good amount of loot. East Port is also a good place to get vehicles, making it a good choice for squads that want to rotate early.

5. Shipyard

The Shipyard is located on the east side of Livik, near the coast. It is a large area with a lot of loot to be found. The Shipyard is not as popular as some of the other drop spots on the map, but it can be a good choice for squads that want to play the game a bit slower.

With these tips in mind, you'll be well on your way to mastering Livik and getting those chicken dinners.

