Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks

Explore how computing sticks revolutionise home computing by transforming traditional TVs into powerful PCs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 17:07 IST
Unleash the power of your TV with Computing Sticks. (Samsung)

In a surprising twist, the landscape of home computing has evolved yet again. Once dominated by bulky desktops and sleek laptops, technology has now been condensed into a device no larger than a chocolate bar: the computing stick. These small, plug-and-play devices are capable of turning your old TV into a fully functional PC.

Making the Most of Your Computing Stick

To maximise your computing stick's potential, ensure compatibility with your TV's HDMI port, connect to a reliable power source, and establish a stable internet connection. Consider upgrading to models with more powerful processors and additional RAM for heavier tasks.

Setting up a Computer Stick: A Simple Guide

Unpack your computing stick and its accessories, connect it to your TV's HDMI port, and power it up using the included adapter. Follow the on-screen instructions to configure settings such as language, WiFi connection, and account sign-in. Once set up, you can customise privacy settings and security features to your preference.

Upgrade Convenience and Functionality

While computing sticks may not replace high-performance PCs, they offer unparalleled convenience for work, browsing, streaming, and light gaming, all from the comfort of your living room.

The Rebirth of Your Old TV

With the introduction of computing sticks, your old TV has been revitalised into a powerful PC, offering a fully-fledged computing experience at a fraction of the cost of traditional setups.

First Published Date: 08 May, 17:07 IST
