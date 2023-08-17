Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: Exciting Battlegrounds rewards coming your way

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: Exciting Battlegrounds rewards coming your way

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: With the 2.7 update of BGMI now being out, details about the A2 Royal Pass have now been leaked. Check out what’s coming. Also claim free in-game items with BGMI Redeem Codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 08:22 IST
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (BGMI)
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: The latest big update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was made live on August 10 and it has brought tons of new content for players to enjoy. The highlight of the 2.7 update was the Dragonball Super collaboration which introduced Dragonball-themed content in the game. Moreover, the update also brought the A1 Royal Pass that can be obtained by players to get their hands on more in-game items. Now, details about the A2 Royal Pass have been leaked. Check out what BGMI A2 Royal Pass might offer.

A2 Royal Pass in BGMI: Leaked details

The pass will bring several prizes, although none of them will be free and players will be presented with a set of challenges that they will need to overcome to win prizes. As per the reports, the A2 Royal Pass will bring exciting outfits, vehicle skins, and gun skins, among other items.

When it arrives, players can reportedly get their hands on Surfside Sweetheart Set, Vogue Surfer Set, Serene Rapture Set, SKS Vogue Surfer skin, Blissful Reachfront Finish, Seaside Summer Parachute, Joyful Debut Emote, Serene Rapture Emote, and other top prizes. Some of them might be free while others will have to be purchased or unlocked.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  • LHHFDZ2WEH
  • OKGJNH79BT
  • IA6Z0VCWBS
  • GEZ5OUPTM2
  • GGY434AKQJ
  • NJVS27DLDR
  • JAQV868NIE
  • MKX5P1Z34N
  • PHQ73FZ81L
  • LCB1HF88JL

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 08:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets