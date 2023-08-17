BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: Exciting Battlegrounds rewards coming your way

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: The latest big update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was made live on August 10 and it has brought tons of new content for players to enjoy. The highlight of the 2.7 update was the Dragonball Super collaboration which introduced Dragonball-themed content in the game. Moreover, the update also brought the A1 Royal Pass that can be obtained by players to get their hands on more in-game items. Now, details about the A2 Royal Pass have been leaked. Check out what BGMI A2 Royal Pass might offer.

A2 Royal Pass in BGMI: Leaked details

The pass will bring several prizes, although none of them will be free and players will be presented with a set of challenges that they will need to overcome to win prizes. As per the reports, the A2 Royal Pass will bring exciting outfits, vehicle skins, and gun skins, among other items.

When it arrives, players can reportedly get their hands on Surfside Sweetheart Set, Vogue Surfer Set, Serene Rapture Set, SKS Vogue Surfer skin, Blissful Reachfront Finish, Seaside Summer Parachute, Joyful Debut Emote, Serene Rapture Emote, and other top prizes. Some of them might be free while others will have to be purchased or unlocked.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

LHHFDZ2WEH

OKGJNH79BT

IA6Z0VCWBS

GEZ5OUPTM2

GGY434AKQJ

NJVS27DLDR

JAQV868NIE

MKX5P1Z34N

PHQ73FZ81L

LCB1HF88JL

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 17: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!