BGMI Redeem Codes today, June 7: Alert! Amazing rewards coming your way now

In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.

If you're a BGMI player, then you can grab this opportunity to win a massive amount of prize money in a new BGMI contest! Skyesports, a prominent esports and gaming enterprise, has organized a tournament for BGMI players. The amazing thing is that the prize pool is quite impressive at Rs. 25 lakh. The Skyesports Champions Series tournament will begin on June 9 and will continue till June 18. The commencement of the BGMI tournament is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Skyesports' YouTube channel.

BGMI Redeem Codes today, June 7

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 7: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3: Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4: And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!