BGMI Redeem Codes today, June 7: Alert! Amazing rewards coming your way now

If you're a BGMI player, then you can grab this opportunity to win a massive amount of prize money in a new BGMI contest! Skyesports, a prominent esports and gaming enterprise, has organized a tournament for BGMI players. The amazing thing is that the prize pool is quite impressive at Rs. 25 lakh. The Skyesports Champions Series tournament will begin on June 9 and will continue till June 18. The commencement of the BGMI tournament is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Skyesports' YouTube channel.
If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.
BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 7: How to grab free rewards
Step 1: To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2: After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3: Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4: And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
