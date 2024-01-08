BGMI Silent Agent Crate announced: Know how to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, gun skin, more

BGMI Silent Agent Crate: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been going through a lot of changes to make the gaming experience fun and intuitive for players. Therefore, it has been bringing exciting updates and features to keep players hooked to the game. Every now and then, the game announces new updates, Royale passes, rewards, and crates to give players a chance to grab exclusive rewards and in-game items to show off their powerful skills. Now, BGMI has announced the Silent Agent Crate which offers various new in-game items and rewards to make player's wardrobes more stylish. Know all about the BGMI Silent Agent Crate here.

Silent Agent Crate rewards

In the month of January, BGMI introduced several events and crates for the players, now another new one has been rolled out and it is called the Silent Agent Crate. It is a great chance for players to grab exclusive items. These in-game items will enhance the player's wardrobes and it will strengthen their inventory to flaunt new outfit sets, gun skins, covers, and much more. Note that the Silent Agent Crate is available for a limited period of time. Players can grab the exclusive rewards till January 25, 2024, at 5:29 am (IST). Before getting into much more detail, let's first check out what the Silent Agent Crate has in the store for the players. The crate contains, Silent Agent Set, Silent Agent Cover, Spectator Soldier Cover, Spectator Soldier Set, Venust Evenfall Set, Venust Evenfall Cover, Madame Carmine Set, Madame Carmine Cover, and much more. As these may sound exciting, you must be thinking about how you get these rewards in BGMI. Continue reading to know more about BGMI Silent Agent Crate.

How to get BGMI Silent Agent Crate

The BGMI crate section has the newly added Silent Agent Crate for exclusive rewards. To get your hands on the Silent Agent Crate, you will have to spend UCs (in-game currency) to grab the exclusive rewards. Open crates from the right side of the screen and then scroll down till you find the “Silent Agent Crate”. Note that opening the crate one time will you 60UC and opening 10 crates together will cost you 600UCs. Also, players can take advantage of the collected Discount Vouchers to reduce the UCs while opening the crate multiple times. Also, the crate includes some exclusive Mythic items which only a few lucky players will get, therefore, do not miss out on your chance to grab these exclusive rewards. Also, note that the exclusive rewards are highly based on luck, therefore, you might have to open the Silent Agent Crate multiple times.

Users can also try their luck at the New Year exchange event and the Lucky Treasure Crate to grab new rewards and in-game items.

Do not want to spend UCs for exclusive rewards? You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

