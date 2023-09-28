Icon
BGMI tips: Ace that headshot, know how to master your aiming skills

Do you always tend to miss headshots in BGMI? If yes, then the guide will help you improve your aiming skills.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 07:39 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all about finding and killing enemies with skills that require professional-level gameplay. However, it's not as easy as it sounds because there are several things that a player needs to consider while playing the game. The integral part of the game is picking the right weapon and using it in the best way possible because the game is all about shooting with the right aim. While many players own the skill to kill the enemy, very few can aim a headshot properly which gives a direct kill. Therefore, to you improve your aiming skills, we have curated these top tips for you. Check them out below.

BGMI tips to get perfect aiming skills

  • When you start anew, you might begin with the basic sensitivity setting to get hold of the gameplay, however, as soon as you get a little better, you must experiment with various different settings to find the right one that suits your skill set. Doing so will help you improve your aim.
  • Many players face problems with gun recoil because they do not understand how to utilize the crosshair while aiming towards the enemy. Practice adjusting your crosshair a bit lower so you can get a direct headshot. This tip will come in handy when you are snipping or using the single-tap setting in the gun.
  • Many users have their own set of favourite weapons, however, some players do not have the understanding to get the right attachments. Make sure you have the right range of scope, compensators, grips, and extensions for your gun to make it powerful for aiming and target purposes.
  • Know your choice of weapon as per the situation. Analyze if you need a long range gun or a short range gun. The right choice of gun is important because if you use a snipper for close range kills then you will surely get killed in no time.

Lastly, note that only practice will make you a pro player, therefore, integrate the above-mentioned tips in your next game and see how it works for you.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

