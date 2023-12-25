BGMI tips: Check the top guns that can help players dominate enemies on the battlefield

BGMI tips: Battle Royale games are best known for their real-time wartime experience which creates interest and thrill in players' minds. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one such game that has been winning hearts ever since the ban was lifted on it. The game attracted millions of new gamers with exciting updates, rewards and new features. Now, if you are someone who is new to the game and wants to learn more about the gaming schemes of real battlefields then you are at the right place. Check out the list of BGMI top guns that you can use to slaughter enemies and win an easy chicken dinner with style.

BGMI tips: Top guns with great damage per shot

M416: It is an assault rifle which has a high firing rate and gives great damage per shot. Having this gun will ensure payers gain a kill easily with a matter of few shots. The firing rate is so high that it will not give the enemy the time to escape or hide. Use the gun with an extended mag, verticle grip and a mid-range scope such as 3x or 4x.

2. AKM: It's an assault rifle which generates swift kills to payers with its high damage per shot. Additionally, it has a balanced firing rate which will enable players to kill enemies, however, note that it does recoil which makes it harder for players to aim easily. With practice, you will learn how to use AKM to kill enemies without worrying about the aim.

3. AWM: It's a high-power sniper which is only found in the airdrop. It is used in a long-range shooting and one shot of the gun is enough to knock down the enemy from a far distance. However, you will require a 6x or an 8x scope to make it more powerful. The damage rate of this gun is the highest in the game.

4. UMP45: It's an SMG gun which is perfect for close range shooting. Its reload speed is high and it also gives an average firing rate. This gun is preferred by a lot of players as it knocks the enemies instantly. Make sure to avoid using UMP45 for mid-range shooting as it is highly recommended for close range shooting. This gun also works best in sudden encounters.

5. M24: It's a sniper gun which is used for long range spotting and knocking enemies. The gun is paired with a scope like a 6x or an 8xa and it gives a damage of 75 per shot which is enough to knock down the enemy when at the head. It also has a quick reload speed which enables players to take quick actions.

Try out the above guns in your next games and see how your gameplay changes over time. Note that to use these guns effectively, you will have to practice the game regularly to master aiming and knocking enemies in one go. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.